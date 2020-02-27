Lakewood Primary School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL)- Beth Hedges, a kindergarden teacher at Lakewood Primary School, is our latest recipient of the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award to accept the honor from WRBL’s Carlos Williams.

Ms. Hedges was nominated by Kathy Arrington, a grandparent of one of her students. Ms. Arrington expressed that her grandson has grown a lot through the guidance of Ms. Hedges.

Ms. Hedges felt very appreciated to receive the award. She told us how it means a lot when parents and grandparents recognize all of the hard work teachers put into investing in every child in their class. She has been teaching for 18 years and is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Hedges can be watched below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Hedges. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.