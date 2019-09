SMITHS STATION, Ala. — Our latest Golden Apple award winner is a 17-year teaching veteran.

Meet Glenwood High math teacher Lindsey Barker who accepted the honor Wednesday morning from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

The algebra and geometry teacher was nominated by student Carter Copeland who told us how uplifting and attentive his teacher is.

Copeland says Ms. Barker gets to school early and stays late to help her students with both math issues and the issues of life.