Lonnie Jackson Academy Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner, Lucretia Ringer, has accepted the honor from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams. She is a 2nd grade teacher at Lonnie Jackson Academy.

Ms. Ringer has been nominated for going above and beyond to help her students. An example is that she often stays late many days in her class to help her students.

Ms. Ringer has won “Teacher Of The Year” at Lonnie Jackson Academy twice. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Alabama State University and earned her master’s degree at Northern Arizona University.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Ringer can be watched below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Ringer.