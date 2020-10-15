Marion County Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

BUENA VISTA, GA (WRBL)- Ashlei Brown, a teacher at Marion County Middle & High School, is our latest recipient for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. She accepted the award from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Ms. Brown was nominated by student Sophia Halsey. Halsey stated that when her Wi-Fi wasn’t working, Ms. Brown made sure her books and work packets were dropped off to her. Halsey described Ms. Brown as going above and beyond as a teacher, especially during the circumstances and challenges of the pandemic.

Ms. Brown reacted very surprised and thrilled upon receiving the award. She expressed gratitude for her student nominating her and described teaching her as a blessing.

To nominate a deserving teacher like Ms. Brown, CLICK HERE.