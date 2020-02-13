Marion County Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

BUENA VISTA, GA (WRBL)- Our latest Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner, Jenny Gibbo, has accepted the honor from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams. She is a science teacher at Marion County Middle/High School.

Ms. Gibbo was nominated by her former student, Cheyenne Wiggins, who described her as being very nice and energetic. Ms. Gibbo is thankful her students remember her making a positive impact on them.

Ms. Gibbo felt very humbled and honored to receive the award. She has been teaching for 18 years and she still holds a strong passion for teaching. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southwestern and her master’s degree from Columbus State.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Gibbo can be watched below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Gibbo. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.