Mountain Hill Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

FORTSON, GA (WRBL)- Jackie Bolton, a Pre-K teacher at Mountain Hill Elementary School, is this week’s recipient of the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award.

Ms. Bolton was nominated by Maria Copeland. Ms. Copeland noted Ms. Bolton teaches two sets of twins as well as several other students in her classroom, and manages to maintain control of her classroom. Ms. Copeland also noted Ms. Bolton is an excellent teacher in early childhood education.

Ms. Bolton was delighted to have received the award. Ms. Bolton stated that she always knew she wanted to be a teacher without any questions. Her parents were teachers and watching them teach inspired her to follow the family tradition. She has a passion for teaching and noted that her students help brighten her day.

