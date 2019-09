BUENA VISTA, Ga. — This week, we took our cameras out to Marion County to honor our latest Kinetic Golden Apple winner.

News 3’s Carlos Williams presented the award to the very surprised Marion County Middle School teacher Nicole Janovsky. Janovsky, an 18-year veteran, teaches reading and language arts at the school and says she thoroughly enjoys her job.

Besides being a wondering educator, we’re told that Janovsky always lends a hand when help is needed.