Oliver Elementary School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

SEALE, AL (WRBL)- Our latest recipient for Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award is Annette Chambers, a 2nd grade teacher at Oliver Elementary School.

Lynn Culpepper, a student at Oliver Elementary School, nominated Ms. Chambers and stated that Ms. Chambers loves her students with all of heart. Ms. Chambers also received a nomination from Tristan Ledt, who described Ms. Chambers as being a blessing to her son and applying a strong effort to make sure every child understands the lesson.

Ms. Chambers is a 7-year teaching veteran who still maintains a strong passion for teaching. She was overjoyed and appreciative for receiving the award.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Chambers can be watched below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Chambers. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.