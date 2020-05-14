Opelika Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

OPELIKA, AL (WRBL)- Our latest winner for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award is Laken Dennis, a 2nd grade teacher at Carver Primary School.

Ms. Dennis was nominated by Javarion Sullivan who noted the teacher has demonstrated good deeds and kindness to both the students and their parents. She utilized Zoom and home visits to stay in touch with students during the pandemic. Besides giving homework, Ms. Dennis even took the time to deliver end-of-the-year gifts to each student.

Ms. Dennis has been teaching at Carver Primary School for two years and is a graduate of Auburn University. She described herself as being thankful to receive the award and that one of her students nominated her. She gave a message to her students to let them know that misses them, loves them, and is excited to see all that they accomplish in life.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Dennis can be watched below.

To nominate a deserving teacher like Ms. Dennis, CLICK HERE.