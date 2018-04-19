COLUMBUS, Ga. - This week, we meet a retired veteran whose now doing great things on the education front.

He is Allen Elementary first grade teacher Paul Lovejoy who accepted the Kinetic Golden Apple award from News 3's Carlos Williams.

Lovejoy was nominated by Janet O'Neal who marveled at the excitement Mr. Lovejoy brings to his class of first graders

She also told us that Lovejoy, a graduate of Austin Peay University, exudes positivity.

Lovejoy was honored to receive the award.

