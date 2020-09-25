Phenix City Elementary Reading Coach Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL)- Tashunda Jones, a reading coach at Phenix City Elementary School, is our latest recipient for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. She accepted the award from Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union and WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Ms. Jones was nominated by Lyla Everett back when she was a reading teacher at Sherwood Elementary School. Ms. Everett noted that Ms. Jones always made sure her students never went hungry. Phenix City Elementary School Assistant Principal Heather Weston noted Ms. Jones was just as adept in her previous position as she is in her new position as a reading coach.

Ms. Jones was thrilled to receive the award. She described her passion for teaching as a way to make a difference in the lives of her students. She is happy to work together as a team with the school staff to ensure all of their students are properly educated. She stated that the smiles on her students faces when they go to school make teaching worth it.

To nominate a deserving teacher like Ms. Jones, CLICK HERE.