Pine Ridge Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

Golden Apple
Posted: / Updated:

Nominate Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Nominee Below

ELLERSLIE, GA (WRBL)- Amanda Hines, a 1st grade teacher at Pine Ridge Elementary, has kicked off the school year as our first Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award recipient for this school year.

Ms. Hines was nominated by Toni Jewel, a parent of one of her students, who describes her as truly amazing. Mr. Jewel stated that all her son talks about is how much he has learned, and how nice his teacher is.

Ms. Hines was excited to receive the honor as it caught her by surprise. She stated that going into the field of teaching, she has always had a love for reading and a desire to help students read. She gave words of encouragement and thankfulness to her students, especially with all of the changes in the school year due to the pandemic.

