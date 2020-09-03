Richards Middle School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

Golden Apple

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nominate Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Nominee Below

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Stanley Shively, an 8th grade history teacher at Richards Middle School, was awarded the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. He accepted the honor from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams and Kinetic Credit Union’s Clint Perkins.

Mr. Shively was nominated by one of his former students, Jason McDowell. Mr. McDowdell who stated noted his former teacher could make Georgia history the most interesting subject, is highly dedicated to teaching, and truly cares about his students.

Mr. Shively was emotionally touched. He states that this is why teachers teach, to have a positive impact on their students’ lives. He was very appreciate upon receiving the award.

To nominate a deserving teacher like Mr. Shively, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

96° / 72°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 96° 72°

Friday

97° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 73°

Sunday

91° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 69°

Monday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Wednesday

89° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories