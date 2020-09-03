Richards Middle School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Stanley Shively, an 8th grade history teacher at Richards Middle School, was awarded the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award. He accepted the honor from WRBL News 3’s Carlos Williams and Kinetic Credit Union’s Clint Perkins.

Mr. Shively was nominated by one of his former students, Jason McDowell. Mr. McDowdell who stated noted his former teacher could make Georgia history the most interesting subject, is highly dedicated to teaching, and truly cares about his students.

Mr. Shively was emotionally touched. He states that this is why teachers teach, to have a positive impact on their students’ lives. He was very appreciate upon receiving the award.

