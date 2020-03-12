Ridgecrest Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL)- For this week’s Kinetic Golden Apple Award, WRBL’s Carlos Williams traveled across the river to honor Armon Ingersoll, our latest recipient of the award. Mr. Ingersoll is a 5th grade teacher at Ridgecrest Elementary School.

Mr. Ingersoll was nominated by Byron Brown, a parent of one of his students. Mr. Byron described Mr. Ingersoll as an outstanding and dedicated teacher who makes a positive impact on the lives of his students, has a strength in classroom management, and hopes the teacher’s performance will inspire other children to follow in his footsteps.

Mr. Ingersoll was thankful to receive the award and gave credit to his students. He stated that his students are hard working and that he does this for them. Mr. Ingersoll has a passion for teaching and feels called by God to be a teacher.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Armon Ingersoll.