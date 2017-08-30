Sharron Sasser

SALEM, Ala. — This week, we headed out to Salem to honor our latest Kinetic Credit Golden Apple recipient.

She is 21-year-old teaching veteran Sharron Sasser of Wacoochee Elementary School who was both surprised and honored to receive the award from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Sasser, a Columbus State University grad, was nominated by a former student who told us Ms. Sasser is the best teacher she has ever known and one who helps her students whenever there is a need.

Sasser told News 3 she was overwhelmed and thankful to have been nominated by a student.

