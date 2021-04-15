Tavaris Ward Wins Kinect Credit Union Golden Apple Award

Tavaris Ward is this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner. Ward is a first grade teacher at Forest Road Elementary school. Even with a gratifying 18-year career, Ward hoped to one day be recognized with the Golden Apple Award. Teresa Davis made that dream come true by nominating her. Davis’ four grandchildren have all been taught by Ward and she appreciates all of the lessons they have learned. Davis writes, “Ms. Ward loves her kids unconditionally! She is a builder of her kids. When they have a bad day, she knows how to build them up instead of tearing them down. She does make sure they know there are consequences for their actions. Our kids are having a hard time one way or another with this pandemic, they need to be loved and understood. I think Mrs. Ward is a fine example of what our kids are needing today. We truly love and appreciate everything she does, not just for my kids, but all kids.”
Congratulations Tavaris Ward!