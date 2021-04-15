Tavaris Ward Wins Kinect Credit Union Golden Apple Award

This week's Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Quitman County Elementary first grade teacher, Cheryl Sleadd. Sleadd came out of retirement when the Quitman Elementary principal, her former student, asked her to return to the classroom.

Aaliyah B Smith nominated Sleadd. Smith says, "Mrs. Sleadd has gone over and beyond for her students virtually and emotionally. At the tender years of first grade, Mrs. Sleadd has taught her first grade students to preserve and never give up during this pandemic. She encourages students to continue education during class break and after school. She teachers her first graders the importance of reading and math. She treats each and every child as if they are her on. She's a great example of how a teacher should be during this pandemic."