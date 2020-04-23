Two-School Music Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our Kinetic Credit Golden Apple presentations were paused due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, it has been resumed and we are excited to announce our latest award winner, Maya Broadwater, a music teacher at both South Columbus Elementary and Key Elementary.

Ms. Broadwater was nominated by her father, Marvin Broadwater. He stated he was amazed at the Veterans Day and holiday concerts at both schools that she orchestrated. Many parents who have seen their children perform in the school concerts were also impressed by Ms. Broadwater’s leadership.

By her outgoing personality and school concerts she had led, many are quick to notice the great passion and excitement she has for teaching music to her students. She was thankful to receive the award and grateful for the opportunity that people are acknowledging the positive difference educators make in our community.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award, CLICK HERE.