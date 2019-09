COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest winner for Kinetic Credit Union's Golden Apple Award is Sarita Griggs, a microeconomics teacher at Jordan High School who is in her 18th year as a teacher.

Ms. Griggs was nominated by Austin Perry, one of her students. Perry described Ms. Griggs as having a great influence on him. She encouraged him to chase his dreams and to strive to reach his full potential.