Webster County Elementary-Middle School Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

PRESTON, GA (WRBL)- Our latest Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Shelly Godwin, a teacher at Webster County Elementary-Middle School.

Ms. Godwin was nominated by one of her students, Nikki Jones, who noted that Ms. Godwin goes above and beyond to make sure her students excel. Ms. Jones also noted that Ms. Godwin’s classroom has a fun and inviting atmosphere.

Ms. Godwin was overjoyed and shocked to receive the award. She noted that she loves her students and coming to work every day. She has such a strong passion for teaching to make a positive difference in her students’ lives. She has been teaching for about 20 years and has been teaching at Webster County for about 3 years. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Georgia Southwestern University.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Godwin can be watched below.

In addition to WRBL’s Carlos Williams, Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Godwin. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.