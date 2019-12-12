Woodall Center Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Wendye Melzar, a teacher at Woodall Center.

Andrea Daniel nominated Ms. Melzar and spoke highly of her dedication as a teacher. Ms. Melzar felt honored to receive the award and maintains a strong passion for teaching as a 22-year teaching veteran.

Ms. Melzar earned her bachelor’s degree at Fort Valley State University and earned her masters degree at Lesley State University. She stated that she enjoys her job because she has the opportunity to have a positive impact on the students she serves.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Melzar can be watched below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Melzar. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.