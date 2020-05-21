Wynnbrook Christian School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest winner for the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award is Christen Adkins, a second grade teacher at Wynnbrook Christian School.

Ms. Adkins has been teaching at Wynnbrook Christian School for five years and has had the opportunity to teach one of her own children. She credits her own mother for inspiring her to become a teacher.

Ms. Adkins felt very honored and appreciative to receive the award. She gave a message to her students stating that she loves and misses them, hopes to see them soon, and describes that she is thankful for them being her students.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Adkins can be watched below.

To nominate a deserving teacher like Ms. Adkins, CLICK HERE.