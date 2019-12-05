Wynnton Arts Academy Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Stacey McClary, a 5th grade teacher at Wynnton Arts Academy.

Ms. McClary was nominated by Kaitlyn Rodgers, one of her former students. Rodgers stated that Ms. McClary never gave up on her and got her through tough times. Ms. McClary, a 21-year teaching veteran, emphasized that all of her students are important and that she is there to help them any way she can.

Our digital exclusive interview with Ms. McClary can be watched below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. McClary. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.