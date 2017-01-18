COLUMBUS, Ga. – This week WRBL handed out our First Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award of 2017.

The recipient, Dorothy Heights Elementary teacher, Yvette Benton, the veteran teacher was nominated by parent April Blakely who told us how encouraging the first grade teacher is to her students.

Blakely says Benton has not only helped her son with his studies, but with his manners as well.

Blakely says her son even raises his hand before he speaks at home. Benton says that’s all part of the plan and she truly appreciates the confidence the parents have in her.