Graduate Class of 2021 Voices

We’re proud to introduce Our Class of 2021 Voices Salute. It’s our way of recognizing this year’s high school seniors and college graduates while offsetting, however slightly, the potential disappointment they have of missing out on their graduation and prom.

Submission Instructions:

1. When you click the link in the picture below, it will take you to WRBL’s Facebook Inbox. 

2. Once you are there, upload your picture and or video.

*Video clips need to be short, no longer than :10 seconds 

