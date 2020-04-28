Graduate Class of 2021 Voices

We’re proud to introduce Our Class of 2021 Voices Salute. It’s our way of recognizing this year’s high school seniors and college graduates while offsetting, however slightly, the potential disappointment they have of missing out on their graduation and prom.

Submission Instructions:

1. When you click the link in the picture below, it will take you to WRBL’s Facebook Inbox.

2. Once you are there, upload your picture and or video.

*Video clips need to be short, no longer than :10 seconds

Graduate Voices 2020 Coach Bruce Pearl Video Coach Gus Malzahn Video Elizabeth Huntley Video Ada Ruth Video Gretchen VanValkenburg Video President of Auburn University: Jay Gogue Video Steve Guice Video Bill Hardgrave Video Russell County School District Top 10 2020 Video Auburn High School Class of 2020 Video Central High School Class of 2020 Parade Video