Greer Solutions

About Greer Home Solutions

Professionalism. Excellence. Timeliness.

Since our founding, we’ve worked with numerous clients throughout the area. Great service begins and ends with experienced and friendly professionals, which is why we put so much consideration into selecting only the best to join our team. At Greer Home Solutions, we complete a numerous number of projects, efficiently and on schedule, all for a fair price. It is our mission to go above and beyond to form lasting relationships with our clients.

Through open communication and exceptional service, we hope you’ll find what you’re looking for with our Home Improvement Service. For more information or general inquiries, get in touch today. Call (706) 761-3254.

Services

Home Upgrades

Electrical

Plumbing

Window/Door Installation

Kitchen & Bathroom Remodel

Crown Molding

Drywall

Concrete/Stone

Patio/Walks

Retaining Walls

Interior & Exterior Painting

Flooring

Decks

Fences

Roofing

Custom Home Improvements

Handicap Access Ramps

Home Maintenance Repair

Rotten Wood

CONTACT

Phone Number: (706) 761-3254

Email Address: greerhomesolution@gmail.com

Address: 1001 50th St Suite B1, Columbus, GA 31904

