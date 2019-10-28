HAUNTED: An Americus Cemetery and Sumter Co. Bridge

The oldest cemetery Americus is the final resting place for the town’s first Sheriff, John Kimmey. Killed with a Bowie knife by his competition, George Robertson, for election, Kimmey managed to shoot Robertson and both died of their injuries two days later. While Kimmey has a marked grave, Robertson’s burial site is unmarked.

WRBL’s morning anchor Greg Loyd takes you to the cemetery that’s home to a modern-day ghost story, and the Sumter County bridge, where locals say something just doesn’t feel right.