Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
California father arrested in killings of 5 of his infant children
Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe
Video: Bald eagle crashes into windshield of 18-wheeler on Connecticut highway
Here’s what undecided Iowans think of the Democratic Presidential candidates
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Jason Caffey remembers Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
Top Stories
Remembering the 9 victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash
Athletes Of The Week: Lafayette Boys Basketball
Olympic weightlifter displays strength of body and mind
‘Stars of the Ice’ is a live look at the NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
ONE CLASS AT A TIME
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Final Bee Extravaganza to be held at Cunningham Center next month
President and CEO of Uptown Columbus, Inc. and Uptown Columbus BID resigns
“We’re going to miss him,”: Family remembers 38th street murder victim in vigil
Medical Cannabis Commission stops in Columbus on statewide tour
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Search
Search
Search
Health
US stocks follow global markets lower over virus concerns
Recent Updates
A few light showers and sprinkles this morning, clearing later this evening.
Rain moves in tonight through Monday morning
Rain expected to return late Sunday into overnight Monday
Clearing for the weekend, but rain returning for next week
Pleasant weekend ahead
The forecast calls for more wet weather but will clear for a good chunk of the weekend.
Near average temperatures return but so does the rain
Rain moves back in for Thursday and Friday
Increasing clouds, rain chances go up for Thursday
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Opelika’s mayor blasts proposed quarry; citing economic and environmental devastation
Woman says fake officer pulls her over in Lee County and begins screaming at her
Remembering the 9 victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash
ALEA issues missing child alert for a 13-year-old Pelham girl
St. Francis Hospital names new CEO, she assumes post next month
Don't Miss
Gogue Performance Arts at Auburn University
Auburn University could put a pause on building new student housing
Final Bee Extravaganza to be held at Cunningham Center next month
President and CEO of Uptown Columbus, Inc. and Uptown Columbus BID resigns
Opelika’s mayor blasts proposed quarry; citing economic and environmental devastation
St. Francis Hospital names new CEO, she assumes post next month
Fire chief: 7 hospitalized, 7 missing in Alabama dock fire
Trending Stories
Opelika’s mayor blasts proposed quarry; citing economic and environmental devastation
Woman says fake officer pulls her over in Lee County and begins screaming at her
Remembering the 9 victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash
ALEA issues missing child alert for a 13-year-old Pelham girl
St. Francis Hospital names new CEO, she assumes post next month
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Opelika’s mayor blasts proposed quarry; citing economic and environmental devastation
Woman says fake officer pulls her over in Lee County and begins screaming at her
Remembering the 9 victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash
ALEA issues missing child alert for a 13-year-old Pelham girl
St. Francis Hospital names new CEO, she assumes post next month