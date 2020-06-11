Columbus psychologist offers advice in battling COVID-19 blues

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) No question about it: the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we’re living, at least for now.

For the sake of our physical health, we’ve been forced apart. Social distancing is a powerful tool in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

But as we follow the separation guidelines, we have lost the direct contact with each other. The lack of human connection leaves many of us feeling a sense of emptiness, sadness and even depression.

“It’s not uncommon to feel down and depressed and a bit anxious,” acknowledges Dr. Albert Eaton, a clinical psychologist at Piedmont Columbus Regional. “Then, we use this term ‘social distancing,’ which is an unfortunate term. I’m not the first to notice that. You want to stay socially connected, but you want to remain physically distant.”

Dr. Eaton says it’s more important than ever to maintain strong ties with those who enrich our spirits.

“Try to stay connected to those people who mean something in your life,” said Dr. Eaton.

Dr. Eaton offers advice to help you or someone you love battle the COVID-19 blues in his interview with News 3’s Greg Loyd.

By taking some small steps, Dr. Eaton says it’s possible to make giant leaps in improving mental health.