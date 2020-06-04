Sugar group wants artificial sweeteners added to FDA food labels

(CNN) – The sugar industry wants food and beverage makers to be more transparent about their use of artificial sweeteners.

The Sugar Association is asking the Food and Drug Administration to require more detailed information about artificial sweeteners on packaging.

Among the changes the group wants to see are identifying sweeteners as such in ingredient lists, and warning of their potential gastrointestinal side effects.

The association also wants packages that claim “no or reduced sugar” to disclose any other sweetener used.

The move comes after the FDA started requiring manufacturers to list added sugars on labels.

The sugar industry says that has caused producers to look for ways to use other sweeteners instead.

Sweeteners that do not provide nutrition or calories are not required to be listed on “nutrition facts” labels.

They are required to be listed under ingredients.