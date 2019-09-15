2019 Tri-City Latino Festival Kicks Off Saturday

Hispanic Heritage Month starts on September 15th and the Tri-City Latino Festival isn’t far away. The festival will kickoff at the Columbus Civic Center from Noon until 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Last year around 10,000 people attended the free event and they represented 16 different Latino countries. The Tri-City Latino Festival had humble beginnings 7 years ago but it has become a signature event in Columbus, Georgia. Rex Castillo sits down with Tri-City Latino Association President Natalie Bouyett and Marking/Social Media Chairman Christian Ortiz to talk about what it’s been like working behind the scenes to make this festival happen.

The Tri-City Latino Festival is the main even of the weekend, but it there will be a couple other events throughout the week. On Thursday September 19th there will be a business mixer at Circa Lounge in Columbus, Georgia. Then on Friday September 20th there will be a pre-party at Circa Lounge ahead of the Festival.