Americus-Sumter Reclaims GHSA State Championship

The Chattahoochee Valley took center stage in the GHSA Class 4A State Championships here at the Macon Centreplex, and it was the Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers winning their 2nd state title in 5 seasons, 66-52 over the Troup County Lady Tigers. Americus-Sumter was led by their dynamic duo of Trinity Jones and Jelissa Reese, who combined for 40 of the Lady Panthers’ 66 points. For Coach Sherri Harris, this is state title number 2 for the Americus native, and it meant a lot for her and the community.





“Did you see, when the lights went out? Did you see the Americus-Sumter County community? The community, they were making a lot of noise. Everybody was excited and we brought it home,” said Americus Sumter Girls Basketball Head Coach Sherri Harris.



As for the Lady Tigers of Troup County, the best season in school history comes up one game short of a state title, but Head Coach Carla Thornton feels that this won’t be the last time they will be at the state finals.





“Most of the girls you saw on the court tonight are Sophomores. Just to get this learning experience, they know what it takes. They know what we have to do now to finish a game like this,” said Troup County Girls Head Coach Carla Thomspon.



Americus-Sumter becomes the 4th area team in the last 5 seasons to win the GHSA Class 4A State Championship, a streak started by that 2016 title team.



