Carver’s Olivia Cochran Season Ends

Columbus, Ga. – The Carver Lady Tiger marched back into the GHSA Final Four after beating Woodward 70-63 at home. However they’ll have to play the rest of the post season without McDonald’s All-American Olivia Cochran. During Tuesday’s Elite 8 game against Woodward Cochran was assessed two technical fouls for taunting. According to the GHSA by-laws she will have to sit out the next two games. That means she will miss the Final Four game against Troup County High School and a potential Class 4A Championship game. While it’s a huge blow to the roster the team is ready to move forward.

“It was never Olivia is the only player on this team. It’s a whole team. I expect for these young ladies to go out and play extremely hard for Olivia because that’s their teammate and somebody the cared about,” said Coach Hundley.

Coach Hundley also believes this ejection will not affect the storied career of his star player.

“It’s a costly mistake but she’s going to learn from it and she’s going to go on and be an extremely good college player. We’ll be watching her in the WNBA real soon,” said Coach Hundley.

Carver and Troup County will square off in the GHSA Final Four on Friday, February 28th. Tip off is set for 2:00 pm ET at Fort Valley State.