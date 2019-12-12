Columbus Wins 1st MCSD Flag Football Title

The Columbus High Blue Devils are the inaugural Muscogee County School District Flag Football Champions. The Blue Devils defeated Shaw 27-0 at Kinnett Stadium Wednesday night. Shutouts aren’t something new for the Columbus ladies because this season no team was able to score on them.

“It was a lot of fun. I mean we haven’t been beaten and we haven’t been scored on. It’s just really exciting to be a part of this team,” said quarterback Faith Knoedler.

Some believe that flag football is here to stay after the success of this season.

“It’s awesome to share it with these girls. The drive that they have and the love of the game that they have. The excitement to want to learn the game. They just come out here and play their hardest and it’s just a great job. I’m excited to be a part of it. It’s going to be competitive now that’s it’s gone through the first year. I just expect the competition to rise,” said Columbus head coach Christian Grier.

The Columbus Blue Devils will travel to Mercedes Benz Stadium for Atlanta Falcons Champions Day next week.