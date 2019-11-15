Dave Nurnburg Resigns From Northside

Northside will compete in a new classification, Class 5A, in the new academic year. However those weren’t the only changes at Northside, Dave Nurnburg filed his resignation on Thursday.

Coach Nurnburg took over the Northside program in 2018. Prior to arriving in the Fountain City he was an assistant coach at St. Xavier High School. In his first year with the Patriots they went 4-6. However in 2019 Nurnburg’s team stumbled to 1-9 record overall.

This is the statement Coach Nurnburg released to the Muscogee County School District

“While I am proud of the work done by our staff and the efforts of our players over the past two seasons, we did not see the on field results desired by our coaches and deserved by our players; that falls on me. I have decided to step down as the Head Football Coach.” Dave Nurnburg

Coach Nurnburg will remain as a teacher at Northside High School. Northside will begin to search for a replacement for a Head Football Coach.