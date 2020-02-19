Eufaula’s Overtime Victory Earns Spot in AHSAA Final Four

The Eufaula Tigers are heading back to the State Semi-Finals with a thrilling overtime win over Sidney Lanier. The Tigers trailed by 6 points with just over 2 minutes left in regulation. Josh Paige nailed the game tying 3-pointer with 52 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Eufaula’s Jadrious Blackshire had a shot to win the game with 4 seconds left however his shot hit the iron so the Tigers and Poets needed overtime to settle this one.

The Tigers pounced all over their opponent in the extra period. Eventually Eufaula punched their ticked to the AHSAA Final Four with an 86-79 win. Eizeric Thomas wins the Tournament MVP Award as he poured in 20 points in this Tiger victory.

“Going into the ball game we talked about playing consistent at a high level for a complete period of time. I think on any day, Lanier is a good ball club. They don’t just fade away. Being down, as good as we played in the first quarter, how we were shooting the ball, they didn’t get discouraged. They kept their composure also. They kept knocking away and knocking away and got back in the ball game. In the 3rd quarter, I think they tied the ball game. The biggest thing is we didn’t get rattled, we’ve been there before and we just finished the ball game,” said Eufaula Head Boys Basketball Coach Michael Smith.