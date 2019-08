Macon, GA - The Carver Girls and Boys Basketball teams will drive back from the Macon Centreplex as champions! The Carver girls completed an undefeated season by defeated Spalding high 56-44.

The Carver boys survived a thriller against Americus-Sumter. Carver didn't lead until the last 2 minutes of the fourth quarter. Eventually seniors Devin Flowers and A.J. Watts hit big three-pointer to give Carver the late lead, and for the fourth time this season Carver takes down the Panthers 58-55.