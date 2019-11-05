GHSA Announces 2020-2022 Reclassification

The GHSA released the reclassification announcements for the 2020-2022. Some of our local schools have found themselves in a brand new world after these announcements. Schools can file an appeal on their new classification with the GHSA no later than November 11th

Here are the new classification for our West Georgia high schools:

6A

Northside (Previously 4A)

5A

Harris County

4A

Shaw

Columbus High School

Hardaway

Troup County

LaGrange

3A

Jordan

Carver, Columbus

Americus Sumter

Spencer

2A

Kendrick

Callaway

1A- Public

Chattahoochee County

Manchester

Marion County

Schley County

Randolph-Clay

Stewart County

1A – Private

Brookstone

St. Anne Pacelli