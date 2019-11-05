GHSA Announces 2020-2022 Reclassification

The GHSA released the reclassification announcements for the 2020-2022. Some of our local schools have found themselves in a brand new world after these announcements. Schools can file an appeal on their new classification with the GHSA no later than November 11th
Here are the new classification for our West Georgia high schools:
GHSA 2020-2022 RECLASSIFICATION
6A
Northside (Previously 4A)
5A
Harris County
4A
Shaw
Columbus High School
Hardaway
Troup County
LaGrange
3A
Jordan
Carver, Columbus
Americus Sumter
Spencer
2A
Kendrick
Callaway
1A- Public
Chattahoochee County
Manchester
Marion County
Schley County
Randolph-Clay
Stewart County
1A – Private
Brookstone
St. Anne Pacelli