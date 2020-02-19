Lady Red Devils Advance To AHSAA Final Four

The Central Girls Basketball team are one of the final four teams still playing in AHSAA’s Class 7A ranks. The Red Devils took down their East Alabama rivals, the Auburn Lady Tigers, 72-61 in Garrett Coliseum.

Central Girls Basketball Head Coach Carolyn Wright says it’s an hour for these Phenix City girls to represent their community on such a big stage.

“I means a lot to us, especially being on the lower end of the state of Alabama, right on the Georgia line. I think sometimes, people don’t even realize that we’re an Alabama school. So for us to go up and represent the state, our community, and our school system and it’s just big for us,” said Head Coach Wright.

Central plays in the AHSAA State Semi-Finals in Birmingham on Thursday, February 27th. Tip off is set for 9:00 AM central time.