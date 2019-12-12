Lanett Renames Court After Beloved Basketball Coach

Lanett boys basketball head coach Richard Carter Jr. has made the Panthers a powerhouse. Under his leadership his team have won three consecutive State Championships. Wednesday afternoon Lanett honored the coach that has given so much to them. Lanett officially renamed their basketball court the “Richard Carter Jr. Court”.

“To have something of this nature to happen to you while you’re still alive it just means so much,” said Carter.

The Student body, former players, family and friends gathered to honor the long time basketball coach. Coach Carter has led the Panthers for over a decade, and he’s coached players that eventually ended up in NBA, NFL and other professional leagues. The championships are nice to have but Coach Carter, who’s also a preacher is also proud of the religious leaders his former players have become.

“How many coaches do you know can say that they’ve coached young men, at least 10-12 young men that have played in the NFL or the NBA? When I look over my history and I can say that I have at least 50 young men that I can count that are in the ministry. That’s my blessing,” said Carter.