Lanett Returns To AHSAA Final Four

Last season the Lanett Panthers stumbled in the AHSAA Southeast Regional Final. This year, the loss stayed with the team and motivated them to a dominant win in the 2020 Regional Final. The Panthers ran away with an 82-52 win over the Cornerstone Eagles in Birmingham.

The Panthers showcased their strength in numbers in the Garrett Coliseum. The starters to the second team players powered the Panthers offense and put the Eagles offense grounded. Lanett separated themselves in the second quarter when the Panthers scored 22 points while holding the Eagles to just 5 points.

It’s an incredible accomplishment to get back to the Final Four but the Panthers are still fixed on winning AHSAA’s ultimate prize.

“We have to do exactly what we have to do to accomplish our goal. Our goal at the start of the year was to win a state championship. The thing about this group of folks all them know what it means to win a state championship because all of them have been state champions either in football or basketball,” said Lanett Head Boys Basketball Coach Richard Carter.

The Panthers have already won the AHSAA Football State Championship. Many of the current basketball players played that game in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama football commit Kristian Story thinks that winning mind-set has carried over to the hardwood.

“This is a lot of fun. I think football season it had a big carry over to how we’re starting to just handle. Now people have to play with that chip on our shoulder and we’ll come out on top,” said Story.

The mission for the 2019-20 season for these Panthers was redemption.

“We got here last year and we failed. So we just got back in the gym working hard each day and everybody didn’t think we’d make it back,” said Travaunta Abner.

“Keep pushing forward.I mean we came a long way the rest of the season but now we’re back in motion so we’re ready to keep going,” said Southeast Regional Tournament MVP Zameron Boozer.