Long Time Lanett Coach Leaves For Manchester

Lanett, Al – After spending over a decade at Lanett Chip Seagle will wear different colors next season. Coach Seagle, a retired teacher and offensive line coach for the Panthers, will cross state lines to become an offensive coordinator at Manchester High School. During his time with the Panthers Coach Seagle was part of a staff that won the AHSAA Class 2A Championship in 2017. Then in 2019 the Panthers went back to the Jordan-Hare Stadium to win the 2019 Class A Championship.

This decision was a business decision according to Coach Seagle. He retired from the Alabama Public School System however in Georgia he can continue to work full time and still coach football. He’s excited to start a new chapter in the GHSA football ranks but he says he will miss his time with the Lanett Panthers.