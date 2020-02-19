Opelika Makes 3rd Straight AHSAA Final Four

The Opelika Lady Bulldogs are dancing back into the AHSAA Final Four. The Dawgs took down Dothan High School in the Southeast Regional Final. Dothan and Opelika went back and fourth throughout most of the game. Towards the end of the fourth quarter the Lady Dawgs went on a 13-0 run to seal a 67-51 win over Dothan. It’s the third consecutive season the Opelika ladies have made it this far in the season. It’s another chapter in a storied career for the Opelika Seniors.

“I can’t say enough about our seniors. We have 4 seniors. Their freshman year, we lost in the semifinal of the Regionals, and they just went to work. They kind of set a goal of where they wanted to be. Every year, we’ve progressed a little bit more. That just shows how much leaderships they put into it. How much hard work they’ve done. The Summers, the offseason workouts and during the season they continue to get better. They’re just fighters,” said Opelika Head Coach Devin Booth.

Opelika will face Hazel Green High School in the AHSAA Class 6A Final Four in Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Tip off is set for 9:00 AM on Wednesday, February 26th.