Pacelli Vikings Embrace “We>Me” Mentality

In the early part of the basketball season the Pacelli Vikings are off to a red hot start. Heading into this week the Pacelli boys basketball team has a 5-2 overall record. Just two years ago this program went 0-22. This season the Vikings have fully bought into a “We Over Me” mantra that head coach Corry Black preached to his team throughout practice. The team was so devoted to this mantra they asked Coach Black to put “WE>ME” on the back over their jerseys instead of their last name.

“That tells you about the bond they have. They’re really starting to get that this a team thing. If we’re going to be really successful we’ve got to put we over me every game, every practice. Rome wasn’t built over night and Pacelli wasn’t built over night. We just take it one day at a time, brick by brick and every day we just keep building it up,” said head coach Corry Black.