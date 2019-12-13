SportsVisions Host 12th Annual High School Football Awards Luncheon

The 12th Annual SportsVisions High School Football Awards Luncheon honored the best players from over 20 high schools in the Valley Area. SportsVisions anchors and Columbus natives DJ Jones and Dale Williams once again put on the event to honor the newest group of winners. Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s banquet

Forrest B. Johnson Middle School Player of the Year – Zackariah Simmons, Eddy Middle School

  • Simmons: 540 Rushing Yards, 8 TD’s

Stay Ready Foundation Middle School Coach Of The Year – Calvin Hodge, Richards Middle School

The SportsVisions Coach On The Rise – Chris Kirksey, Marion County

  • Career Record: 40-8, led Eagles to 2019 GHSA State Championship Game.

Liberty Utilities Outstanding Offensive Player Of The Year – Kristian Story, Lanett

  • 2-Time AHSAA State Champions, AHSAA Record Holder For Offensive Yards and Offensive Touchdowns

Crown Trophy Student Athlete Of They Year – Trevor Crisco

  • 4.5 GPA Dual Enrollment

McDonald’s Outstanding Player of the Year – Tank Bigsby, Callaway High

  • Rushed for over 5,000 yards in his career

Chick-Fil-A Defensive Lineman of the Year – Mykel Williams, Hardaway High

  • 57 solo tackles, 11 sacks

Chick-Fil-A Offensive Lineman of the Year – Tate Johnson, Callaway High

  • All-State and All-Region team selections

SportsVisions Gridiron Award – Amir Harper, Shaw High

SportsVisions Community Service Awards

  • Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe
  • Johnny Taylor

