Troup County Takes Down Defending GHSA Champions

Fort Valley, Ga. – The Troup County Lady Tigers have made school history. For the first time the Troup County ladies will play for the Class 4A GHSA State Basketball Championship. These Lady Tigers had a tall task in front of them to get to Macon. Troup defeated the reigning GHSA Champions the Carver Lady Tigers 56-47. Troup County’s head coach Carla Thornton was still in awe of what her team did after the final buzzer.

“It’s amazing. First girls team from Troup ever, we made history. They made history. I don’t want to put it on me. My girls made history. That’s amazing. They’re going to be going down as greatness forever. That’s amazing,” said Coach Thorton.

The Carver Lady Tigers season comes to an end just short of the State Championship Game. The Lady Tigers had to play this game without their best player, All-American Olivia Cochran. Cochran was called for two technical fouls in Carver’s Elite Eight game against Woodward. Cochran’s high school career comes to an end as well, but the future of Carver basketball is bright.

“We’re a lot younger than a lot of people really realize. We only had two seniors. We only played with one tonight. Everybody’s coming back. Everybody’s going to be in a good place. We’re going to get ourselves prepared to make another run at this thing,” said Carver Girls Head Coach Anson Hundley.

Troup County will face Americus-Sumter in the GHSA Class 4A Championship Game. Tip off for the title game is set for 11:00 AM Eastern on Friday, March 6 at the Macon Centreplex.