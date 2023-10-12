Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) faces an additional charge of acting as a foreign agent, according to a superseding indictment handed up Thursday.

Menendez is accused of conspiring with his wife, Nadine, and New Jersey businessman Wael “Will” Hana to act as an agent of the Egyptian government between Jan. 2018 and June 2022. They are each charged with conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.

“Among other actions, Menendez provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt,” the indictment reads.

The New Jersey Democrat has pleaded not guilty to three other federal charges that he accepted luxurious bribes to help enrich three New Jersey businessmen and benefit Egypt’s government. The bribes included “cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle and other things of value,” according to the indictment.

His wife has also pleaded not guilty to the other three charges alleging the couple entered a “corrupt relationship” with Hana and two other New Jersey businessmen, accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars” for the former Senate Foreign Relations chair’s influence.

Menendez has vigorously refuted what he’s described as baseless allegations against him and refused to leave Congress, despite the urgings of his Democratic colleagues in the Senate. Fellow New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D), a longtime friend and ally, said last month that Menendez’s choice to remain in Congress is a “mistake.”

Menendez did step down as chairman from the foreign relations committee, as is required by the Senate Democrats’ caucus rules.

The indictment alleges that Menendez wielded his power as chair of the committee to benefit the businessmen and the Egyptian government. In one such instance, Menendez requested nonpublic information — not classified, but “deemed highly sensitive” — from the State Department about people serving at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo. He passed that information to then-girlfriend Nadine Arslanian, who shared it with Hana, who then sent it to an Egyptian government official.

He also sought to disrupt a criminal investigation by the state’s attorney general’s office into Jose Uribe, the second businessman, and to influence the prosecution of Fred Daibes, the third businessman, according to the indictment.

Menedez previously faced federal corruption charges in 2015 for accepting gifts and trips from a donor, but those charges were dropped in 2018 after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

This story was updated at 12:55 p.m.