A super PAC supporting former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s (R) bid for the White House is airing a new advertisement attacking former President Trump for not committing to participating in the first Republican National Committee primary debate in August.

In the advertisement, entitled “Trump’s Choice,” the Tell It Like It Is Super PAC tries to bait the leading 2024 GOP presidential candidate by asking him, “Are you a chicken or just a loser?”

“We know what’s in your head, Donald. Now that Chris Christie has qualified, should you show up to the debate? Because if you do, your opponents will bring up the impeachments, the indictments. Bring up how you lost to Joe Biden, lost the House, lost the Senate,” the ad says, before listing what the PAC depicts as policy failures during Trump’s administration.

“That’s what they’ll say if you show up, especially that guy Christie. But if you don’t go, you’ll be called a coward, a chicken. Reduced to throwing spitballs from the sidelines. So, Donald, you need to decide: Are you a chicken or just a loser?” the ad concludes.

The new 60-second spot launched Monday and is airing digitally and on cable. Although Christie’s campaign did not back the ad, the message is consistent with the former New Jersey governor’s strategy of attacking the former president directly and painting him as a “loser.”

“Since launching his presidential run, Governor Christie has been adamant that Republican primary voters deserve a chance to hear all of the candidates on the debate stage. Donald Trump however, thinks differently and has threatened to skip the first two debates,” according to the PAC’s press release announcing the new ad.

Trump has maintained a commanding lead over his primary opponents, with a recent Morning Consult poll showing him with 56 percent of GOP voters’ support and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) with only 17 percent at second place.

Trump’s campaign has cited his impressive lead in recent polling as a reason he might decide against debating in the first two primary debates.

Christie was asked about the ad in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, saying, “Well, it’s the first time I’ve seen it, but I think it’s probably a pretty good question.”

“And he should show up at the debates and defend his record. The Republican Party voters who are deciding who our nominee should be should be able to make that decision by comparing all the candidates who qualify for the debate stage right next to each other. Challenging each other’s records, discussing each other’s plans for the future of America and how they’re going to beat Joe Biden,” Christie added.