Former President Trump on Monday accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of “interference in a presidential election” as prosecutors investigate a hush-money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels made amid Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump accused Bragg of “breaking the law” by using what he called “discredited testimony” from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who last week appeared before the grand jury in the probe, “to incredibly persecute, prosecute, and indict a former president, and now leading (by far!) presidential candidate,” writing on his Truth Social platform.

The former president said Bragg “should be held accountable for the crime of ‘interference in a presidential election’” as Trump runs for another term in the White House after losing his 2020 reelection bid to President Biden.

It’s the latest in a number of attacks Trump has thrown at the Manhattan district attorney and his office after he said he thinks he’ll be arrested on Tuesday. The former president has called for protests over the potential arrest, accused Biden of having “stuffed” the New York office and claimed Bragg, an elected official, is “taking his orders from D.C.”

Bragg told his staff over the weekend that the office will “not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” CNN reported.

An indictment is expected in the three-year investigation into an alleged hush-money payment made to Daniels. The case is being investigated by Bragg’s office. The office has declined to comment on Trump’s claim that the arrest will occur Tuesday.