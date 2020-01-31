Black History Month

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
News
Fighting for the Tab
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Columbus man continues recovery after heart transplant surgery
Hurricane Laura reaches ‘extremely dangerous’ Cat 4 strength, NHC warns of ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge
Live
William & Mary cheerleader survives 3-month battle with COVID-19
Video
Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening more campgrounds, picnic areas Sept. 3
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son charged with stabbing 60-year-old neighbor after trash can dispute
Top Stories
PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Griner & Horne
Video
Opelika Hunting For Back To Back Wins Over Auburn
Video
California site of 1960 Olympic Games changes ‘offensive’ name
Muscogee County Sets Stadium Capacity At 40%
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Yard waste and bulk waste pickup delayed up to three days due to COVID-19, Columbus officials say
Opelika Police searching for missing man, Mathew Lamont Ferrell
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Loren Nakia Frederick
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Robert De’Maise Walker
On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Holiday Heroes
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Black History Month
Hidden History: Bringing Black Austin to life one page at a time
Video
Commemorations of Bloody Sunday planned in Alabama this weekend
Video
Honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and their contributions to America
Video
Leesburg 15 survivor determined keep the story from being hidden in history
Video
Alfred Street Baptist Church traces its historic roots to 1803
Video
More Black History Month Headlines
Black History month Lunch and Learn hosted by Piedmont Columbus Regional
UAlbany honors Toni Morrison with special exhibit
Video
Hidden History: Remembering the late Bishop Ann Hardman, Columbus’ first black clerk of superior court
Video
Odessa McGrady: ‘The Black Mother of Corning’
Video
Dr. Jill Biden speaking at 35th Annual Black History Month Breakfast in Columbus
Video
Tuskegee Airman receives long-overdue recognition
Video
University of Arkansas honors Black History Month with “Rooted in Change” exhibit
Video
Journalist Gwen Ifill honored with postage stamp
Video
Hidden History: An overlooked genius behind the March on Washington
Video
SUNY Schenectady schedule celebrates Black History Month
Recent Updates
Laura rapidly intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico while we get a break from the rain.
Video
Tracking a potential major hurricane and we scale back on the rainfall
Video
Marco becomes remnant low but tropical moisture stays put
Video
Tropical moisture in place as Marco moves ashore, drier by midweek
Video
Moisture from Tropical Storm Marco will bring us off and on rain chances today.
Video
Two tropical systems eyeing the Gulf Coast; more scattered storms locally
Video
Below average temps remain for Sunday along with a few showers and storms
Video
Isolated storms likely over the weekend, eyes remain on the tropics
Video
Showers and storms stay in the forecast, watching the tropics closely
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
94°
/
75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
10%
94°
75°
Thursday
94°
/
75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness
10%
94°
75°
Friday
89°
/
75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late
40%
89°
75°
Saturday
87°
/
75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms
80%
87°
75°
Sunday
88°
/
73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms
80%
88°
73°
Monday
89°
/
73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms
30%
89°
73°
Tuesday
89°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
40%
89°
73°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
94°
4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°
93°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°
90°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°
89°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°
87°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°
85°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°
84°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°
83°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°
82°
12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°
81°
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°
80°
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°
79°
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°
78°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°
77°
5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°
77°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°
77°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°
77°
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°
79°
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°
82°
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°
86°
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°
88°
12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
88°
90°
1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°
91°
2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°
92°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
92°
More Political Stories
RNC Recap: Melania Trump talks virus, racial strife
Video
AP FACT CHECK: GOP taps distortions to heap praise on Trump
Melania Trump expresses sympathy for COVID-19 victims
Video
Nicholas Sandmann, teen from video of 2019 protest, says US must unite around Trump
Video
Eufaula reelects Mayor Jack Tibbs for third term
More Politics
Trending Stories
Columbus Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Gallery
WRBL is Your Local Election Headquarters, bringing the East Alabama Municipal Election results for August 2020
Inmate at Lee County Detention Center dies while hospitalized for COVID-19
20-year-old woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive with eyes open at funeral home: attorney
Video
GBI seizes multiple ‘digital devices’ in morning search of Midtown Columbus home
Don't Miss
Med student’s family sues Mobile neurosurgeon for her death in alleged DUI crash
Video
6 arrested during investigation involving search warrant that ended in DEA detective’s death
UPDATE: Alabama reports 112,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 3,006 in Lee County
UPDATE: Georgia reports 260,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 5,361 in Columbus
ACLU files appeal demanding DHS information on We Build The Wall, contractor
Columbus Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Gallery
Auburn to limit all in-person gatherings to 50 people until Oct. 10
Trending Stories
Columbus Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Gallery
WRBL is Your Local Election Headquarters, bringing the East Alabama Municipal Election results for August 2020
Inmate at Lee County Detention Center dies while hospitalized for COVID-19
20-year-old woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive with eyes open at funeral home: attorney
Video
GBI seizes multiple ‘digital devices’ in morning search of Midtown Columbus home
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Columbus Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Gallery
WRBL is Your Local Election Headquarters, bringing the East Alabama Municipal Election results for August 2020
Inmate at Lee County Detention Center dies while hospitalized for COVID-19
20-year-old woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive with eyes open at funeral home: attorney
Video
GBI seizes multiple ‘digital devices’ in morning search of Midtown Columbus home