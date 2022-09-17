COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Just two days after the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Columbus community kicked off celebrations across the Fountain City.

National Hispanic Heritage Month was started as a weeklong celebration in 1968. 20 years later in 1988 the week was extended to a month-long celebration by President Ronald Reagan.

From September 15th to October 15th the country reflects and celebrates the more than 60 million Hispanic Americans, Latinos, Latinas, and Latinx-identifying people that make up the United States.

Local organizations, sponsors, and vendors spent Saturday rallying the community in honor of the culture that makes up the Fountain City.

The Columbus Tri-City Latino Association hosted their 9th annual Tri-City Latino Festival. The event started in downtown Columbus with a parade kicking off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Event goers then made their way to the Columbus Civic Center to celebrate with vendors, music, and multiple presentations.

Members of Alabama’s first Latin American Motorcycle Association chapter have been attending the event for several years; but this year means more as a first-time vendor.

“This is an opportunity to get to meet our community to not only just show our colors, but it is just nice to see our community come together. All races, very diverse, and have everybody have a good time, eat some good food, and get to know us,” member of Phenix City LAMA’s chapter Rebecca Figueroa said.

Attendees of all ages and ethnicities were able to share their cultural colors at the free event.

“This is about Costa Rica,” one attendee, Nyomi Traver said. “It has my favorite colors on it,” her sister Madelyn Traver shared.

The Tri-City Latin Association’s goal is to encourage education and awareness for Latinx culture.

“You’re going to see a presentation of colors. You’re going to see a presentation of Latin American dancers. The flags, you’re going to also see different types of music,” Try-City Latino Association’s Marketing and Social Media Chairman Christian Ortiz says. “We have DJ’s and other performers coming throughout in and out of the day. And of course, we have our wonderful vendors as well that are serving food from their countries as well. So you’re going to get a very close taste to our culture.”

The all-day event is bringing the Columbus community together creating an environment to share, learn, and celebrate all that makes up Columbus’ Latinx community.